Box office collection: Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' edges past 'Love Today'
Pradeep Ranganathan's new film, Dude, just became the second-highest earner of his career.
Released on October 17, it edged past his earlier hit Love Today by a slim margin, pulling in ₹66.80 crore despite some ups and downs in collections during its run.
Looking at film's day-wise collections
Dude kicked off with an impressive ₹9.75 crore on day one and peaked at ₹10.8 crore by day four. Collections dipped mid-week—dropping to ₹4 crore by Wednesday and then to ₹2 crore by Friday—but the film bounced back a bit over the second weekend with steady earnings.
With Dragon still holding the top spot in Ranganathan's lineup (over ₹100 crore), fans are already looking forward to his next movie, Love Insurance Kompany, expected later this year.