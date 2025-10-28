George Clooney to launch non-alcoholic beer in March next year

Hollywood actor George Clooney and his business partner-friend Rande Gerber are reportedly working on a new venture together. The duo is said to be developing a non-alcoholic beer, reported Page Six. This comes after their successful tequila brand Casamigos, which they sold for $1 billion to Diageo in 2017.

Launch details New venture inspired by previous success The new non-alcoholic beer will be launched in March 2026, with Mike Meldman, their business partner. The brand's concept is said to be inspired by Casamigos, which was born from Clooney and Gerber's shared experiences as neighbors with similar Mexican vacation homes. The trio is also known for their motorcycle trips across Mexico and Spain.

Market trend Non-alcoholic beer market boom The non-alcoholic beer market in the US has been witnessing a significant rise, with sales increasing by 26% in the past year to surpass $800 million. This trend is expected to continue as more celebrities and brands enter this space. The Post reported that Heineken 0.0 made history in 2023 by airing an ad during the Super Bowl, marking a first for nonalcoholic beer at this event.