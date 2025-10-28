Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' returns for Season 2
Ananya Panday's series Call Me Bae is gearing up for its second season, with filming set to kick off in late November 2025.
The show, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video India in September 2024, returns with Collin D'Cunha as director and sees Mini Mathur return as Gayatri alongside familiar faces like Gurfateh Pirzada and Vihaan Samat.
What to expect from new season
Season 2 will keep spotlighting female friendship and empowerment—themes that resonated in the first season with storylines like #MeToo and #Behencode.
The team started pre-production right after Season 1 dropped, aiming for a 2026 release on Amazon Prime Video India through Dharmatic Entertainment.
Cast and crew are all set for another round
Director D'Cunha and writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair are all back to deliver more of the show's signature mix of humor and social commentary.
The cast has shared their excitement about keeping Call Me Bae's unique vibe alive for another round.