Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' returns for Season 2 Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

Ananya Panday's series Call Me Bae is gearing up for its second season, with filming set to kick off in late November 2025.

The show, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video India in September 2024, returns with Collin D'Cunha as director and sees Mini Mathur return as Gayatri alongside familiar faces like Gurfateh Pirzada and Vihaan Samat.