'Dayangaram': VJ Siddhu's directorial debut gets release date
Dayangaram, a new Tamil film exploring youth and self-identity, just had its launch event in Chennai.
The project is extra special as it marks the directorial debut and first lead role of VJ Siddhu, who has previously appeared in supporting roles in Tamil films and digital content.
He's aiming to mix humor with real emotions, and filming is set to begin soon—release date coming up next.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Dayangaram'
The movie features Natty Natraj, Kali Venkat, and Nitin Sathya in key roles.
Behind the scenes, P Dinesh Krishnan handles cinematography, Sidhu Kumar is on music duty, Pradeep E Raghav takes care of editing, A Keerthi Vasan designs costumes, and Azhar choreographs the dance moves.
With its modern vibe and strong crew, Dayangaram wants to connect with today's audience through a relatable story.