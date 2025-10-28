'Dayangaram': VJ Siddhu's directorial debut gets release date Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

Dayangaram, a new Tamil film exploring youth and self-identity, just had its launch event in Chennai.

The project is extra special as it marks the directorial debut and first lead role of VJ Siddhu, who has previously appeared in supporting roles in Tamil films and digital content.

He's aiming to mix humor with real emotions, and filming is set to begin soon—release date coming up next.