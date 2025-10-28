Srijit Mukherji to direct film on Sherlock Holmes's creator

Acclaimed filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is all set to bring the life of Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes , to the big screen. The upcoming film, titled Elementary, My Dear Holmes, will be a British-Indian co-production and will be backed by the Conan Doyle Estate as an associate producer, reported Variety.

Film plot Film will explore Doyle's moral dilemmas The film, set in London in 1906, will delve into Doyle's personal and moral dilemmas. These include his wife's dying wish for him to remarry and his involvement in real-life wrongful conviction cases. Among these cases are George Edalji, a British-Indian man wrongfully accused of animal mutilation, and Oscar Slater, another victim of judicial injustice. The film will show how Doyle used his investigative skills to fight for truth beyond the pages of his books.

Director's insight 'Doyle stepping into his own fiction...': Mukherji Mukherji, known for his powerful storytelling and period dramas, expressed his excitement about the project. He said, "I first met Sherlock Holmes as a boy, not in Baker Street, but in the quiet between pages." "Elementary, My Dear Holmes imagines Doyle stepping into his own fiction - a man haunted by the clarity he created." The film will be produced by Shahnaab Alam through London-based Invisible Thread Media and Mukherji's Matchcut Productions will handle its India leg.