SRK to team up with Enrique Iglesias for 'King'?
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and global pop icon Enrique Iglesias may be collaborating on a special song for the former's upcoming film King. The speculation comes as Iglesias is in India for his two-day concert at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on Wednesday, October 29, and Thursday, October 30. An entertainment handle on X (formerly Twitter) hinted at an "exciting" collaboration, sparking widespread excitement among fans.
A post from the entertainment handle, Always Bollywood, read, "#EnriqueIglesias is set to meet #ShahRukhKhan during his much-anticipated India visit to Mumbai..." "Something exciting seems to be brewing, a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK's next biggie #King." This has sent fans into a frenzy, with many calling it a dream crossover between Bollywood and Latin pop. If confirmed, this would be the first-ever collaboration between these two global stars.
Iglesias last visited India in 2012, as part of his Euphoria world tour. Meanwhile, his first show sold out within hours, prompting organizers to add a second night. In addition to his performances, the Hero hitmaker reportedly plans to explore Mumbai's local culture during his stay. As per Pinkvilla, his concerts are expected to be star-studded, with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tamannaah Bhatia attending.