LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / SRK to team up with Enrique Iglesias for 'King'?
Summarize
SRK to team up with Enrique Iglesias for 'King'?
Enrique Iglesias is currently in India

SRK to team up with Enrique Iglesias for 'King'?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 28, 2025
10:44 am
What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and global pop icon Enrique Iglesias may be collaborating on a special song for the former's upcoming film King. The speculation comes as Iglesias is in India for his two-day concert at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on Wednesday, October 29, and Thursday, October 30. An entertainment handle on X (formerly Twitter) hinted at an "exciting" collaboration, sparking widespread excitement among fans.

Fan reaction

Speculations fueled by an entertainment handle post

A post from the entertainment handle, Always Bollywood, read, "#EnriqueIglesias is set to meet #ShahRukhKhan during his much-anticipated India visit to Mumbai..." "Something exciting seems to be brewing, a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK's next biggie #King." This has sent fans into a frenzy, with many calling it a dream crossover between Bollywood and Latin pop. If confirmed, this would be the first-ever collaboration between these two global stars.

Twitter Post

See the post here

Cultural immersion

Iglesias's return to India after over a decade

Iglesias last visited India in 2012, as part of his Euphoria world tour. Meanwhile, his first show sold out within hours, prompting organizers to add a second night. In addition to his performances, the Hero hitmaker reportedly plans to explore Mumbai's local culture during his stay. As per Pinkvilla, his concerts are expected to be star-studded, with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tamannaah Bhatia attending.