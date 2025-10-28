Tanya Maniktala to star in Rajkummar Rao's new movie Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

Tanya Maniktala is teaming up with Rajkummar Rao for a new movie directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, set to dig into the highs and lows of the Indian education system.

The film is described as "deeply personal" for everyone involved, and explores what students go through—balancing big expectations, pressure, and emotional challenges both inside and outside the classroom.