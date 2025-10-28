Next Article
Tanya Maniktala to star in Rajkummar Rao's new movie
Entertainment
Tanya Maniktala is teaming up with Rajkummar Rao for a new movie directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, set to dig into the highs and lows of the Indian education system.
The film is described as "deeply personal" for everyone involved, and explores what students go through—balancing big expectations, pressure, and emotional challenges both inside and outside the classroom.
Tanya's career so far
Since her 2018 debut in School Days, Tanya has made waves with roles in A Suitable Boy (2020) and Netflix hits like Feels Like Ishq.
Besides this education-themed project, she'll also appear in Paan Parda Zarda, a drama about opium smuggling.