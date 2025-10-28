'Mass Jathara' trailer: Teja prepares for drug bust in action-comedy

In Mass Jathara, Teja plays a strict railway police officer who is at the center of a major drug bust. The trailer showcases several action-packed sequences, witty dialogues, and comedic moments. The film also stars Naveen Chandra as the main antagonist. Meanwhile, the makers of Mass Jathara have confirmed that the film has passed all censor board checks and received a U/A certificate. On X (formerly Twitter), Teja posted, "Welcoming you all to the world of #MassJathara."

Audience reactions

Fans react to trailer, call it a 'perfect Diwali treat'

Fans have reacted positively to the trailer, with many comparing it to Teja's past hits. One fan wrote, "Dhamaka + Crack = Mass Jathara." Another said, "I think this the reason why they call him mass maharaja." While another fan wished the actor well, saying, "Looks promising Ravanna.. Comedy timing, story characters, all looking good. All the best." Meanwhile, the movie also stars Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, Chandra, and Naresh.