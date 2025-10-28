'Mass Jathara' trailer: Teja prepares for drug bust in action-comedy
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, is finally out. The film is set to have its global premiere on Friday, October 31. Directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the movie promises an exciting blend of action and comedy, elements that have become synonymous with Teja's filmography.
Character details
Teja's film gets U/A certificate
In Mass Jathara, Teja plays a strict railway police officer who is at the center of a major drug bust. The trailer showcases several action-packed sequences, witty dialogues, and comedic moments. The film also stars Naveen Chandra as the main antagonist. Meanwhile, the makers of Mass Jathara have confirmed that the film has passed all censor board checks and received a U/A certificate. On X (formerly Twitter), Teja posted, "Welcoming you all to the world of #MassJathara."
Twitter Post
'Welcoming you all to our #MassJathara'
Welcoming you all to our #MassJathara 🔥— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) October 27, 2025
Here’s #MassJatharaTrailerhttps://t.co/CNZ889B4lw
See you all in theatres from October 31st with premieres 🤗 pic.twitter.com/vdXc7hWoH0
Audience reactions
Fans react to trailer, call it a 'perfect Diwali treat'
Fans have reacted positively to the trailer, with many comparing it to Teja's past hits. One fan wrote, "Dhamaka + Crack = Mass Jathara." Another said, "I think this the reason why they call him mass maharaja." While another fan wished the actor well, saying, "Looks promising Ravanna.. Comedy timing, story characters, all looking good. All the best." Meanwhile, the movie also stars Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, Chandra, and Naresh.