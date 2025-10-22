'Mass Jathara' delayed due to 'War 2's underperformance: Ravi Teja

Telugu actor Ravi Teja recently revealed that his upcoming film, Mass Jathara, was delayed due to producer Naga Vamsi's decision to avoid the negative impact of Jr. NTR 's War 2's failure at the box office. The film was initially scheduled for release in August 2025, but it was then pushed to October 31, 2025. Teja said he wasn't happy with the postponement but had no choice.

Actor's perspective 'I was not happy...but...' Teja said during a promotional interview, "August 27, 2025, was a perfect release date with not many films around the corner. I was not happy with the postponement, but we had to." The actor also said that Mass Jathara can be enjoyed anytime, despite being called a regular commercial drama. "There is a lot of masala, story, and fan moments," he added.

Twitter Post See their comments here NTR trusted Aditya Chopra & YRF blindly for #War2 but it backfired big time



:- Producer @vamsi84#MassJathara#NTR#NagaVamsi

Film details More about 'Mass Jathara' The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu and features Sreeleela as the female lead. It also stars Nitish Nirmal, Rajendra Prasad, and Ritu P Sood in key roles. The music for Mass Jathara has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and three songs from the film have already become hits.