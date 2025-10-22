Taapsee Pannu reveals 'most Indian thing' about her Danish household

Actor Taapsee Pannu , who married Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, has revealed the most Indian aspects of her household. Pannu told Hindustan Times, "What is strange for Danes but normal for us Indians is that Mathias's parents live with us." "It's the most Indian thing I brought into the house, and it took us a while to convince them because it's not so common to live with grown-up kids in Danish culture."

Family living arrangement 'We keep travelling, we wanted someone to come home to" Pannu revealed the reason for this living arrangement. "Since we keep travelling, we wanted someone to come home to, and it's a beautiful feeling; it truly feels like home." Meanwhile, the actor is focusing on restoring her 1907 house in Denmark. "There's a lot of history involved...There's vintage furniture that's been there for decades, which I did not want to get rid of." She added, "We requested the previous owners to let us keep it."

Restoration challenges She also shared some challenges they faced Pannu also shared some challenges they faced during the restoration process. "Labour is extremely expensive in Denmark and transportation, storing things in warehouses costs a bomb so people prefer to sell their stuff," she said. "We were lucky to inherit all the vintage lamps, furniture, paintings and chandeliers, it goes with the vintage theme of the house, classic Danish designs."

Cultural fusion A home that reflects Indian and Danish cultures The actor revealed that their home is a reflection of both Indian and Danish cultures. "We have paintings by Indian artistes, things we've collected from our travels, a new staircase and additional bathrooms," she said. She also mentioned that her father-in-law, a former architect, has been helping them with the decor.