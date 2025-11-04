'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan's alleged remark sparks controversy
Bigg Boss 19 is trending for all the wrong reasons after host Salman Khan allegedly made an inappropriate remark toward contestant Tanya Mittal during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
The moment was muted on air, but that only fueled speculation online, with fans debating what was actually said and calling out the channel for clarity.
Meanwhile, inside the house
The viral clip has split viewers—some want answers because Bigg Boss is seen as family-friendly, while others are just caught up in the gossip.
Meanwhile, inside the house, relationships are under the microscope too: Farhana Bhatt questioned Mittal about her bond with Amaal Mallik, but Mittal called it strictly friendship.
Despite all this drama, Bigg Boss 19 continues to air daily at 10:30pm on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema.