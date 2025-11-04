'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan's alleged remark sparks controversy

Meanwhile, inside the house

The viral clip has split viewers—some want answers because Bigg Boss is seen as family-friendly, while others are just caught up in the gossip.

Meanwhile, inside the house, relationships are under the microscope too: Farhana Bhatt questioned Mittal about her bond with Amaal Mallik, but Mittal called it strictly friendship.

Despite all this drama, Bigg Boss 19 continues to air daily at 10:30pm on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema.