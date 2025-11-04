Blake Lively demands full version of 'EWLU' birth scene

The latest developments in the ongoing legal battle

Lively made this move after Heath allegedly ignored a previous court order to provide the original video, sending only a short clip instead.

The footage was used by Heath and director Justin Baldoni to film a birthing scene—something Lively found invasive.

Meanwhile, countersuits from Heath and Baldoni have been dismissed, and with Baldoni dropping his $400 million defamation suit, all eyes are now on Lively's claims as the trial heads to court in March 2026.