Blake Lively demands full version of 'EWLU' birth scene
Blake Lively is stepping up her legal fight against It Ends With Us producer Jamey Heath.
She's now asking the court to hand over every version of a home-birth video featuring Heath's wife, which she says was shown at work without her okay and calls "inappropriate" and "pornography."
The latest developments in the ongoing legal battle
Lively made this move after Heath allegedly ignored a previous court order to provide the original video, sending only a short clip instead.
The footage was used by Heath and director Justin Baldoni to film a birthing scene—something Lively found invasive.
Meanwhile, countersuits from Heath and Baldoni have been dismissed, and with Baldoni dropping his $400 million defamation suit, all eyes are now on Lively's claims as the trial heads to court in March 2026.