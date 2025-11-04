Who is the designer behind Taylor Swift's engagement ring
Kindred Lubeck, an independent designer from Florida, created Taylor Swift's engagement ring through her label Artifex Fine.
She learned jewelry-making from her goldsmith dad, launched her ornate, antique-inspired brand in 2022, and moved to New York City in 2024 to focus on it.
The ring's design and its impact on Lubeck
Swift's engagement ring, revealed in August 2025, features a yellow gold band with an old mine cut diamond and detailed engraving—classic Lubeck touches.
The buzz around the ring shot Lubeck into the spotlight, growing her social media following and demand for her custom pieces.
Lubeck's journey and her brand
Lubeck is known for hand-engraved designs and antique vibes. She runs her business solo, focusing on quality and working closely with clients.
Her unique style has caught collectors' eyes too—her pieces are even heading to auction at Sotheby's.