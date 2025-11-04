Next Article
Box office collection: Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' crosses ₹40cr
"Bison Kaalamaadan" is a Tamil action drama directed by Mari Selvaraj, inspired by real-life kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan.
Starring Dhruv Vikram as Kittan, alongside Anupama Parameswaran and others, the film blends intense sports action with social themes and was released in October.
Looking at the film in numbers
In just 18 days, the film has pulled in about ₹44.5 crore in India.
Its third weekend saw a boost—₹70 lakh on Friday, ₹1.35 crore Saturday, and ₹1.4 crore Sunday.
Is it worth your time?
If you're into sports dramas with a regional touch and some deeper messages, "Bison Kaalamaadan" could be your pick.
Even if it's not Selvaraj's strongest film, fans are still connecting with its emotional core and standout performances—especially if you like movies that mix action with meaning.