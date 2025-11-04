Box office collection: Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' crosses ₹40cr

In just 18 days, the film has pulled in about ₹44.5 crore in India. Its third weekend saw a boost—₹70 lakh on Friday, ₹1.35 crore Saturday, and ₹1.4 crore Sunday.

Is it worth your time?

If you're into sports dramas with a regional touch and some deeper messages, "Bison Kaalamaadan" could be your pick.

Even if it's not Selvaraj's strongest film, fans are still connecting with its emotional core and standout performances—especially if you like movies that mix action with meaning.