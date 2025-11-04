Jennifer Lawrence earns her 1st BIFA nomination Entertainment Nov 04, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence just scored her first British Independent Film Award (BIFA) nomination for Best Lead Performance in "Die My Love."

The film, directed by Lynne Ramsay, dives into mental health struggles and premiered at Cannes earlier this year.

Lawrence plays Grace, who heads to a secluded home in Montana with her partner (played by Robert Pattinson) as she faces some tough personal battles.