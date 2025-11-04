Jennifer Lawrence earns her 1st BIFA nomination
Jennifer Lawrence just scored her first British Independent Film Award (BIFA) nomination for Best Lead Performance in "Die My Love."
The film, directed by Lynne Ramsay, dives into mental health struggles and premiered at Cannes earlier this year.
Lawrence plays Grace, who heads to a secluded home in Montana with her partner (played by Robert Pattinson) as she faces some tough personal battles.
'Die My Love' gets 8 BIFA nods
The film is having a big moment at the BIFAs with eight nominations—including Best Director and Best Lead Performance—showing off its critical buzz and strong cast.
For context, "My Father's Shadow" leads this year's pack with 12 nominations, while "Pillion" has 10.
Lawrence will go up against these names
Lawrence faces some serious competition in her category: Robert Aramayo ("I Swear"), Harry Melling ("Pillion"), Cillian Murphy ("Steve"), and others are all in the running.
The 2025 BIFAs are shining a light on bold performances in indie films this year—the awards ceremony happens November 30 in London.