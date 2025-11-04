Voter rolls update from tomorrow: What it means for you

Opposition-led states fear voter exclusion

This revision has sparked debate: opposition-led states worry it could leave some people—especially vulnerable groups—off the rolls.

There are concerns over possible voter exclusion and echoes of past controversies in Bihar about proof-of-citizenship demands.

The ECI says no one needs to show documents unless officially asked later, but with state elections ahead and parties split on the move's fairness, all eyes are on how this shapes India's voter base.