Voter rolls update from tomorrow: What it means for you
Starting November 4, the Election Commission is rolling out a big update of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories—including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
The goal? To cover about 51 crore voters by early next year.
Draft lists drop on December 9; final ones land February 7, 2026.
Opposition-led states fear voter exclusion
This revision has sparked debate: opposition-led states worry it could leave some people—especially vulnerable groups—off the rolls.
There are concerns over possible voter exclusion and echoes of past controversies in Bihar about proof-of-citizenship demands.
The ECI says no one needs to show documents unless officially asked later, but with state elections ahead and parties split on the move's fairness, all eyes are on how this shapes India's voter base.