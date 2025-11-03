Aha Tamil's 'Dhoolpet Police Station' is coming soon: Details Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Heads up, crime drama fans—"Dhoolpet Police Station" is dropping soon on Aha Tamil!

This new series, directed by Jeshwini and led by Ahswin Kumar, follows a father-son cop team as they take on the gritty world of Dhoolpet.

Expect a mix of action, political drama, and the classic struggle between justice and power across 50 episodes.