Aha Tamil's 'Dhoolpet Police Station' is coming soon: Details
Entertainment
Heads up, crime drama fans—"Dhoolpet Police Station" is dropping soon on Aha Tamil!
This new series, directed by Jeshwini and led by Ahswin Kumar, follows a father-son cop team as they take on the gritty world of Dhoolpet.
Expect a mix of action, political drama, and the classic struggle between justice and power across 50 episodes.
Meet the cast and crew
Alongside Ahswin Kumar, you'll see Padini Kumar, Preethi Sharma, and Shreethu in key roles.
The story comes from Brahma G. Dev with music by Ashwathn.
Streaming in both Tamil and Telugu (release date TBA), the show dives into crime and corruption in a city where breaking the law seems almost normal.