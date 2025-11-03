Marathi actor Daya Dongre (85) passes away
Daya Dongre, a much-loved name in Marathi theater, film, and TV, passed away at 85 due to age-related illness.
Born into a family of artists in Amravati, she started performing as a child and became known for her powerful stage presence and memorable roles.
Career highlights
Dongre made her stage debut before turning seven and won an All India Radio music competition at 19.
After studying music in Pune and training at the National School of Drama, she returned to theater post-marriage.
She was celebrated for plays like "Nanda Soukhyabhare" and "Tuzhi Majhi Jodi Jamali," as well as strong mother-in-law roles in films like "Umbartha."
Her work on Marathi TV also left a mark.
Lifetime achievement award, legacy
With over five decades in the arts, Dongre earned the Natparishade Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.
The Marathi entertainment world is remembering her talent and warmth—tributes have poured in from fans and leaders alike.