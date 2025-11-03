Marathi actor Daya Dongre (85) passes away

Career highlights

Dongre made her stage debut before turning seven and won an All India Radio music competition at 19.

After studying music in Pune and training at the National School of Drama, she returned to theater post-marriage.

She was celebrated for plays like "Nanda Soukhyabhare" and "Tuzhi Majhi Jodi Jamali," as well as strong mother-in-law roles in films like "Umbartha."

Her work on Marathi TV also left a mark.