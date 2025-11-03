Next Article
Kerala High Court allows rapper Vedan to travel abroad
Entertainment
Malayalam rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) just got some relief from the Kerala High Court in his ongoing sexual harassment case. He was accused of misbehaving with a research student who approached him for academic work.
On October 30, the court dropped the rules that stopped him from leaving Kerala and made him check in weekly with police.
He can now travel for concerts in Dubai, Qatar, France
With these changes, Vedan can now travel abroad for concerts in Dubai, Qatar, France, and Germany between November 23 and December 20.
He still has to inform investigators before leaving India and show up if called.
The case itself is still active—no conviction yet—so he'll need to keep cooperating with authorities as things move forward.