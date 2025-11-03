Next Article
Taylor Swift's new album features Indian-inspired jewelry
Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, mixes things up by featuring Indian-inspired style.
She teamed up with jewelry designer Nilofar Jaques, highlighting pieces like the Basbas choker set and ruby earrings from Jaques's Anayah brand.
It's a fresh look that stands out in her new music era.
Swift's bold style statement
Swift's choice to blend Indian jewelry with her signature bold makeup and glamorous outfits has fans buzzing—especially in India.
This collaboration not only brings Indian craftsmanship to a global audience but also demonstrates Swift's willingness to experiment with new styles.