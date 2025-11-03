Taylor Swift's new album features Indian-inspired jewelry Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, mixes things up by featuring Indian-inspired style.

She teamed up with jewelry designer Nilofar Jaques, highlighting pieces like the Basbas choker set and ruby earrings from Jaques's Anayah brand.

It's a fresh look that stands out in her new music era.