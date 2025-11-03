Next Article
LG heir launches AI-driven production company
Brian Koo, grandson of LG's founder, just launched Utopai East—a new venture teaming up Stock Farm Road and Utopai Studios to blend artificial intelligence with film and TV production.
Stock Farm Road, which Koo co-founded with Amin Badr-El-Din, is partnering in the project, which aims to shake up how entertainment gets made.
Utopai East's 1st project will focus on Korean stories
Utopai East plans to release its first project next year, focusing on Korean stories before expanding across Asia.
According to Ceilica Shen (Utopai Studios CEO), the goal is to expand Korean intellectual property to global audiences.
SFR is also building a massive 3-gigawatt AI data center in South Korea, which will be key for powering Utopai East's creative tech ambitions.