LG heir launches AI-driven production company

Utopai East's 1st project will focus on Korean stories

Utopai East plans to release its first project next year, focusing on Korean stories before expanding across Asia.

According to Ceilica Shen (Utopai Studios CEO), the goal is to expand Korean intellectual property to global audiences.

SFR is also building a massive 3-gigawatt AI data center in South Korea, which will be key for powering Utopai East's creative tech ambitions.