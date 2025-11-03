'King': SRK, Suhana to share screen space in 2026
Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen in 2026 with King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand.
The film is extra special as it marks his daughter Suhana Khan's first major movie role alongside him.
The cast is stacked—think Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.
More about the film
King isn't just another Bollywood release—it brings together two generations of Khans and a star-studded lineup.
Shooting began in Mumbai in May 2025, with a second schedule in Warsaw starting in September 2025.
With music by Sachin-Jigar and a score from Anirudh Ravichander, expectations are high for both the action and the soundtrack.
If you're into Bollywood or just love seeing iconic families share the screen, this one's worth keeping an eye on.