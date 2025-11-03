Darshan, Pavithra Gowda charged with murder in Renukaswamy case

The 64th Sessions Court in Bengaluru has charged actor Darshan , girlfriend-actor Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others with murder and criminal conspiracy in the Renukaswamy murder case. Gowda has been identified as the main conspirator. The victim (33) was a fan of Darshan (48) and had allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda. This led to his abduction and torture before he was found dead near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9. All accused have pleaded not guilty.

Proceedings Judge IP Naik expressed frustration over chaotic court proceedings The court proceedings were chaotic with a packed courtroom, forcing Judge IP Naik to express frustration. He asked lawyers unconnected to the case to leave and warned of postponing the hearing if overcrowding continued, reported India Today. Once order was restored, he began reading the charges against Gowda, noting that Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to her before being kidnapped and assaulted in a Bengaluru shed.

Assault Accused lured with money to take false blame The court heard that Renukaswamy was beaten with slippers and a wooden plank, causing fatal injuries. The charges state that Gowda hit him with a slipper, while Darshan allegedly removed his pants and assaulted his private parts. Some accused were allegedly lured with money to falsely take the blame. After refusing to plead guilty, the court began signing procedures to confirm the framing of charges against all 17 accused.