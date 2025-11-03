Spotify's ICE recruitment ads spark backlash, lead to cancelations
Spotify is catching major heat for running recruitment ads from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The campaign, which started this year, highlights big signing bonuses and perks—but critics aren't happy about ICE's tough track record on immigration.
The backlash has sparked a wave of subscription cancelations and social media buzz.
The ads have appeared on other platforms too
Activists, indie labels like ANTI- and Epitaph, and a movement called "Don't Stream Fascism" are urging users and artists to ditch Spotify until the ads go.
Many feel supporting ICE goes against their values, especially with past controversies around artist pay still fresh in mind.
Despite the uproar, Spotify says the ads follow policy and appear on other platforms too—and they don't plan to pull them anytime soon.