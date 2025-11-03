Spotify's ICE recruitment ads spark backlash, lead to cancelations

The ads have appeared on other platforms too

Activists, indie labels like ANTI- and Epitaph, and a movement called "Don't Stream Fascism" are urging users and artists to ditch Spotify until the ads go.

Many feel supporting ICE goes against their values, especially with past controversies around artist pay still fresh in mind.

Despite the uproar, Spotify says the ads follow policy and appear on other platforms too—and they don't plan to pull them anytime soon.