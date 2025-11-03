The film will release on December 25

Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri...' to clash with Agastya's 'Ikkis' on Christmas

The release date of the upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri has been moved up by a week. Originally slated for December 31, the film will now hit theaters on December 25. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles and is directed by Sameer Vidwans. It will now clash with Agastya Nanda and Sriram Raghavan's war drama, Ikkis, which will release on the same day.