Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri...' to clash with Agastya's 'Ikkis' on Christmas
What's the story
The release date of the upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri has been moved up by a week. Originally slated for December 31, the film will now hit theaters on December 25. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles and is directed by Sameer Vidwans. It will now clash with Agastya Nanda and Sriram Raghavan's war drama, Ikkis, which will release on the same day.
Social media
Aaryan shared a new poster on Monday
Aaryan took to Instagram to share a new poster of the film. The bright, sun-kissed poster shows Aaryan carrying Panday on his back. He wore a bright pink shirt with white drawstring pants. Meanwhile, Panday held onto Aaryan with her head resting on his shoulder. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.
Film details
More about the two films
Tu Meri... is a romantic entertainer packed with soulful music, emotional depth, and humor. The movie also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Ikkis is a biographical drama about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra and was martyred at 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It also features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.