'Ikkis': Who was Arun Khetarpal, war hero played by Agastya?  

The first look of Agastya Nanda in the upcoming war drama Ikkis was unveiled on Tuesday, along with the announcement that it will hit theaters in December 2025. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film is based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The poster was dropped on Khetarpal's birth anniversary.

Family support 'Ikkis' is wrapped up, says Maddock Films The poster was shared on social media by Maddock Films, who wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis, a story that will forever stay in our hearts, is wrapped." The post was quickly shared by Nanda's sister Navya Nanda and uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Nanda's rumored girlfriend Suhana Khan also shared the look on Instagram Stories. Fans expressed excitement and pride for this project.

Teaser reveal 'Ikkis' teaser was released in May The teaser for Ikkis was released in May earlier this year. It begins with a letter from the Battle of Basantar, informing Lt. Khetarpal's father about his son's martyrdom on December 16, 1971. The visuals then transition into striking wartime sequences, with Nanda embodying the young hero's bravery and sacrifice on the battlefield. The film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra in a pivotal role.

Real hero Khetarpal's family had a long history of military service Khetarpal was born in Pune in 1950 into a family of soldiers. His great-grandfather served in the Sikh Khalsa Army, his grandfather fought in World War 1, and his father was an officer in the Indian Army's Corps of Engineers. He joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) and led his squadron to victory before being commissioned to the 17 Poona Horse battalion after graduating from the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

War hero He sacrificed his life for the nation during the war Khetarpal, a tank commander, and his battalion were called upon for the 1971 war against Pakistan. Their primary objective was to establish a bridgehead over the Basantar River, which they accomplished despite facing a minefield. When other troops needed immediate backup, Khetarpal decided to lead his tank into the Pakistani attack. Despite being pinned down by enemy fire, he and two remaining tanks destroyed 10 enemy tanks before being killed in action. He was 21.