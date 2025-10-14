'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda debuts as India's youngest Param Vir awardee

The makers of Ikkis have unveiled the first look of Agastya Nanda in his upcoming film. The movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is set to hit theaters in December 2025. Nanda will portray Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film pays tribute to Khetarpal's bravery and sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Poster reveal 'Ikkis' release date and poster Maddock Films took to social media to share the poster of Ikkis. The Instagram post read, "On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis, a story that will forever stay in our hearts, is wrapped." On Twitter, the banner said, "Woh Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka hi rahega. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In cinemas December 2025!"

Film details War-drama film on life of Arun Khetarpal The film, which also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, is a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It will depict his journey as a young soldier who laid down his life for the country just after turning 21. It'll mark Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Nanda's debut big-screen lead role. Speaking to PTI earlier, Raghavan had said that the film would not be presented in a superhero-like manner but would remain true to reality.