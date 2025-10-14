'Stranger Things' star to lead new horror-thriller series 'Prism'
What's the story
Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, will star in and produce a new supernatural horror-thriller series called Prism. The show will feature her as Cassie, a mysterious girl who can talk to ghosts and is responsible for controlling the chaos caused by these apparitions around the world. Rachel Brosnahan is also part of this project as an executive producer, but details about her character are yet to be revealed.
Role details
Brown wears the producer's hat
In Prism, Brown will not only play the main character but also serve as one of the producers. Fans would know, this is not her first brush with the horror-thriller genre, with Stranger Things on her resume. The Netflix show's final season is set to premiere on November 26.
Source material
Brown is also working on 'Enola Holmes 3'
Meanwhile, the premise of Prism is inspired by a short story written by Nick Shafir for Assemble Artifacts magazine. Apart from this project, Brown has also been busy with her personal life and other professional commitments. She is involved in her upcoming film Enola Holmes 3.