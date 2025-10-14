'Stranger Things' star to lead new horror-thriller series 'Prism'

'Stranger Things' star to lead new horror-thriller series 'Prism'

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:08 pm Oct 14, 202501:08 pm

What's the story

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, will star in and produce a new supernatural horror-thriller series called Prism. The show will feature her as Cassie, a mysterious girl who can talk to ghosts and is responsible for controlling the chaos caused by these apparitions around the world. Rachel Brosnahan is also part of this project as an executive producer, but details about her character are yet to be revealed.