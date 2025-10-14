'Bigg Boss 19': Zeishan Quadri felt betrayed by Amaal, Baseer

Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri, who is known for his role as Definite in Gangs of Wasseypur 2, was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 . In a recent interview with The Indian Express, he revealed that he felt betrayed by fellow contestants and friends Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali. Despite the betrayal, Quadri said he was mentally prepared for eviction since the first week.

Emotional fallout 'I treated them like my younger brothers' Quadri further said, "I do feel betrayed and hurt by Amaal and Baseer." "I got to know they spoke badly about me after I came outside. Had I learned the truth, the dynamics would have changed." "They forgot I was the leader of that group, the glue that held them. I treated them like my younger brothers, but now I know they were scared of me."

Show dynamics Quadri on other contestants Quadri also shared his experiences with other contestants like Gaurav Khanna and Tanya Mittal. He said Khanna tried to take charge in the first few days but took a backseat after Quadri called him out. "No one even pulled up Kunickaa Sadanand. They didn't mess with me because I have a great memory."

Positive note Positive experience with Mittal Despite the betrayal, Quadri had a positive experience with Mittal. He said she took care of him a lot, and he stood up for her wherever he could. "Our equation won't change even after the show," he added. However, Quadri also revealed that he was not given any guidance or feedback after the fourth week of his stay in the house, which he felt was unfair to him.