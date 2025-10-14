Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' 1st look out; release date revealed

Teaser shows intense battle scenes, emotional moments

Nanda takes on Khetarpal's role alongside Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025 (Gandhi Jayanti).

A teaser offers glimpses of intense battle scenes and moments from Khetarpal's life—including a moving letter about his sacrifice.

Director Raghavan says he wants to tell this real hero's story as authentically as possible without any dramatization, blending human emotion with wartime drama.