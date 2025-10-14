Next Article
Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' 1st look out; release date revealed
Entertainment
Agastya Nanda stars in Ikkis, and the first look was released on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's birth anniversary.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film tells the true story of Khetarpal, who showed incredible bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and was honored with the Param Vir Chakra.
Teaser shows intense battle scenes, emotional moments
Nanda takes on Khetarpal's role alongside Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025 (Gandhi Jayanti).
A teaser offers glimpses of intense battle scenes and moments from Khetarpal's life—including a moving letter about his sacrifice.
Director Raghavan says he wants to tell this real hero's story as authentically as possible without any dramatization, blending human emotion with wartime drama.