Rio Raj-Malavika Manoj's 'Aan Paavam Pollathathu' gets release date Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

Heads up, rom-com fans! Aan Paavam Pollathathu, a new Tamil film starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, lands in theaters October 31, 2025.

Written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, it follows a middle-class couple whose clashing views spark both conflict and comedy.

After its theatrical run, the film is reportedly set to stream on JioHotstar, which has acquired the post-theatrical OTT rights.