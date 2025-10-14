Rio Raj-Malavika Manoj's 'Aan Paavam Pollathathu' gets release date
Heads up, rom-com fans! Aan Paavam Pollathathu, a new Tamil film starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, lands in theaters October 31, 2025.
Written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, it follows a middle-class couple whose clashing views spark both conflict and comedy.
After its theatrical run, the film is reportedly set to stream on JioHotstar, which has acquired the post-theatrical OTT rights.
Story, cast, crew
The story dives into the ups and downs of modern marriage—think conservative husband meets progressive wife—with plenty of humor and heart.
The cast also features Jenson Dhivakar, Sheela Rajkumar, and RJ Vigneshkanth.
With music by Siddhu Kumar and visuals by Madhesh Manickam, expect a lively mix of emotion and laughs that feels pretty relatable.