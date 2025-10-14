Ed Sheeran's album 'Play' to feature on Barcelona's match kits
FC Barcelona is teaming up with Ed Sheeran—his new album "Play" will be featured on their jerseys for two big matches this October: the women's game against Granada CF and the men's El Clasico versus Real Madrid.
It's a cool crossover, mixing global music vibes with football culture.
Limited-edition jerseys and merchandise for fans
There are only 1,899 special "Play" shirts, including some signed by stars like Aitana Bonmati and Robert Lewandowski—plus 11 autographed by Sheeran himself.
Fans can also grab co-branded T-shirts, sweatshirts, and scarves.
Starting October 23, you'll even find the kit as an option in the eFootball video game.
Spotify match-day playlist for fans
Alongside exclusive gear, fans get access to a Spotify match-day playlist curated by Sheeran.
Manel del Rio, general manager of the club, said: "The logo change has become one of the most iconic moments of every season," showing how music and sports together can make supporting your team even more fun.