Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty, 'Manjummel Boys' win big

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards, which honor the best in Malayalam cinema from 2024, were announced on Monday. Mammootty won Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam, while Manjummel Boys bagged the Best Film award. Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian revealed the winners at a press conference in Thrissur. Prakash Raj led the seven-member jury, and 128 films were submitted for the awards, per India Today. Here are the major winners.

Other winners Best Actress, Best Director Shamla Hamza was named Best Actress for her role in Feminichi Fathima. The Best Director award went to Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys. Lijomol Jose won the award for Best Character Artist (Female), and Soubin Shahir won Best Character Artist (Male) for Nadanna Sambhavam and Manjummel Boys, respectively. Special Jury Awards were bagged by Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam, respectively, and Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillea) and Darshana Rajendran (Paradise).

Technical awards Technical categories: 'Kishkindha Kaandam' and 'Manjummel Boys' won Bougainvillea was a big winner in the technical categories. The Best Music Director award went to Sushin Shyam for Bougainvillea, while Christo Xavier won Best Background Score for Bramayugam. Best Editing was awarded to Sooraj ES for Kishkindha Kaandam, and Shyju Khalid bagged Best Cinematography for Manjummel Boys.

More winners Samneera Saneesh won for two movies Sameera Saneesh was awarded Best Costume for Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea. The Best Dance Choreographer award went to Sumesh Sunder and Jishnudas MV for Bougainvillea. ARM won the award for Best VFX, while Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair bagged the award for Best Sound Design for Manjummel Boys. Best Popular Film was clinched by Premalu.