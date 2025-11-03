IFFI 2025: India's 1st AI film festival is here

Festival-goers can catch AI-generated films across genres—think fiction, animation, documentaries, and more. The 48-hour Hackathon challenges teams to build new AI tools for filmmaking. Plus, there'll be workshops and masterclasses on how AI is changing film production and storytelling.

The future of cinema

IFFI 2025 isn't just about watching movies—it's a chance for young creators and techies to team up, experiment with AI in cinema, and shape the future of responsible storytelling in India.

If you're into film or tech (or both), this is where the action is!