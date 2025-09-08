'Baseer will be my strongest competitor': 'BB19' wildcard Shehbaz Badesha

Shehnaaz Gill 's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, is the first wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 19 . In a recent chat with Mid-Day, he revealed his strategy and thoughts on other contestants. "I think Baseer Ali will be my strongest competitor... Because he talks a lot of nonsense. I also talk a lot of nonsense," he said about Ali.

Contestant insights Badesha's thoughts on other contestants Badesha also shared his observations on Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Zeishan Quadri. He noted that while Khanna was initially very active, he has since become less involved. "When Gaurav came earlier, he was seen everywhere... But now, he has sat down," Badesha said. He added that Quadri is always giving advice to others, and Mallik is currently inactive, but showed a different side in the recent episodes.

Game plan No specific game plan for 'BB19' Badesha revealed that he doesn't have a specific game plan. "I don't want to increase the fights that are happening inside the house. Because I am a very quiet person," he said. He added, "This is a natural show. So, I will show the reality there." He expressed excitement about fulfilling his seven-year-long wish of participating in the show and plans to enjoy it stress-free. Badesha was earlier a part of Bigg Boss 13 during the family week.