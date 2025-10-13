'Bigg Boss 19': Shehbaz-Farhana's fight escalates, other housemates intervene
Things got heated on Bigg Boss 19 when Shehbaz Badesha called Farhana Bhatt a "chamchi" (follower) during a task.
Farhana fired back, accusing him of disrespecting women and calling him "gira hua" (fallen) and "ghatiya" (cheap).
The argument quickly escalated, with other housemates having to step in to cool things down.
Farhana's response to Shehbaz
The drama unfolded during a nomination task. Farhana shot back with, "Tu mujhe bolega chumcha hai?" ("Are you calling me a follower?").
Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand also got involved, but eventually, some light jokes and dancing helped break the tension.
Earlier this season, Farhana slapped Shehbaz
This isn't their first run-in—earlier this season, Farhana slapped Shehbaz, which led to a warning from Salman Khan.
He told her she was risking eviction even though Shehbaz brushed it off.
All this just shows how high emotions are running in the Bigg Boss 19 house right now.