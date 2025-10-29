'Bigg Boss 19': Who will become the new captain?
What's the story
In an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestants will battle it out in a high-stakes captaincy task. The garden area will be transformed into a science lab, where pairs of housemates have to collect items as instructed by a "genius scientist." As per reports online, after several rounds of intense competition, the house will get a new captain.
Task details
Who got teamed up together?
The captaincy task will require contestants to work in pairs, with each pair tasked with collecting specific items within a time limit. The pairs included Amaal Mallik-Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha-Pranit More, Tanya Mittal-Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna-Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand-Neelam Giri. Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur were barred from the task due to a rule violation earlier in the week.
Reaction
More's victory brings a shift in dynamics
After several rounds of the task, More and Badesha emerged as the final contenders, with the former snatching the victory and becoming the new leader of the house. His victory was met with mixed reactions from fellow contestants. Some celebrated his success while others were disappointed. Meanwhile, watch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.