'Bigg Boss 19': Who will become the new captain?

The captaincy task will require contestants to work in pairs, with each pair tasked with collecting specific items within a time limit. The pairs included Amaal Mallik-Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha-Pranit More, Tanya Mittal-Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna-Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand-Neelam Giri. Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur were barred from the task due to a rule violation earlier in the week.

Reaction

More's victory brings a shift in dynamics

After several rounds of the task, More and Badesha emerged as the final contenders, with the former snatching the victory and becoming the new leader of the house. His victory was met with mixed reactions from fellow contestants. Some celebrated his success while others were disappointed. Meanwhile, watch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.