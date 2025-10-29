'An evolution...': Malaika Arora gets candid about Bollywood dance numbers
What's the story
Malaika Arora, well-known for her item numbers, recently spoke about the evolution of dance sequences in Bollywood. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said that earlier these dance numbers were more about "glamor and spectacle," but that has now changed. She also opened up about the items songs being seen through a male gaze.
Evolution
'Filmmakers are more conscious...'
Arora admitted that in the past, Bollywood dance numbers were "often detached from a woman's individuality." However, she added, "Today, filmmakers are more conscious...they integrate these numbers into stories with stronger character context." "It's less about being provocative and more about performance and presence. I see it as an evolution where women can own their space."
Perspective
Her take on male gaze factor in item numbers
Arora revealed, "Yes, item songs have often been linked to the male gaze, but I've always looked at them differently." "For me, dance is about confidence and expression. When I perform, I focus on enjoying the moment and bringing my own energy to it." She added, "As long as I feel comfortable and in control, that's what matters most. It's about celebrating the art and having fun with it rather than overthinking the labels."
New release
Arora's recent comeback song, 'Poison Baby'
Arora recently made a comeback with a special dance number, Poison Baby, in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film Thamma. She said that doing the song was more about celebrating her journey and "showing that you can stay relevant and passionate at any stage." Known for her exceptional dance skills, Arora has delivered several iconic numbers over the years, including Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, and Munni Badnaam Hui.