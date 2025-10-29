'An evolution...': Malaika Arora gets candid about Bollywood dance numbers

Malaika Arora , well-known for her item numbers, recently spoke about the evolution of dance sequences in Bollywood . While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said that earlier these dance numbers were more about "glamor and spectacle," but that has now changed. She also opened up about the items songs being seen through a male gaze.

Evolution 'Filmmakers are more conscious...' Arora admitted that in the past, Bollywood dance numbers were "often detached from a woman's individuality." However, she added, "Today, filmmakers are more conscious...they integrate these numbers into stories with stronger character context." "It's less about being provocative and more about performance and presence. I see it as an evolution where women can own their space."

Perspective Her take on male gaze factor in item numbers Arora revealed, "Yes, item songs have often been linked to the male gaze, but I've always looked at them differently." "For me, dance is about confidence and expression. When I perform, I focus on enjoying the moment and bringing my own energy to it." She added, "As long as I feel comfortable and in control, that's what matters most. It's about celebrating the art and having fun with it rather than overthinking the labels."