Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Zeishan Quadri's calm attitude earned him respect
Entertainment
Zeishan Quadri, known for Gangs of Wasseypur, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after seven weeks, leaving fans genuinely surprised.
He was appreciated for his smart strategies and calm attitude in the house, with even host Salman Khan rarely being critical of his game.
His friendships and game in 'BB19'
Quadri stood out for being fair and upfront in house matters, earning respect from contestants like Gaurav Khanna and building solid friendships with Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Shehbaz Badeshah.
Before joining Bigg Boss this year, he shared that he wanted to connect with a wider audience after stepping back from writing.
His exit comes right after Awez Darbar's unexpected elimination last week.