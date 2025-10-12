Box office: 'Lokah' becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

'Lokah' in numbers

"Lokah" isn't just a global hit—it's smashed records in India and Kerala too, with domestic earnings topping ₹119 crore.

Over 11.8 million people have watched it worldwide, making it the most-watched Malayalam film of this century.

With more than five million online ticket sales and over 50,000 screenings in Kerala alone, "Lokah" shows just how far Malayalam cinema has come—and how much audiences everywhere are loving it.