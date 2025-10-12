Box office: 'Lokah' becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film ever
Dominic Arun's "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" just made Malayalam cinema history, becoming the first film from the industry to cross ₹300 crore worldwide.
Released on August 28 during the Onam season and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, it stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen.
The movie hit this milestone in just 45 days, overtaking "L2: Empuraan" as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.
'Lokah' in numbers
"Lokah" isn't just a global hit—it's smashed records in India and Kerala too, with domestic earnings topping ₹119 crore.
Over 11.8 million people have watched it worldwide, making it the most-watched Malayalam film of this century.
With more than five million online ticket sales and over 50,000 screenings in Kerala alone, "Lokah" shows just how far Malayalam cinema has come—and how much audiences everywhere are loving it.