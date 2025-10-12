Indie music's Spotify boycott: What's happening

Many are now turning to artist-friendly sites like Bandcamp or selling music directly to fans. Bands such as Hotline TNT have found success without Spotify , while artists like Caroline Rose release albums only on vinyl or alternative platforms. Still, Spotify remains huge—with over 600 million users worldwide and a 32% US market share in 2025.

Union backing boycott, pushing for better rules

The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers is backing the boycott and pushing for better royalty rules.

Most of the protest comes from smaller artists who want more control over their work.

The trend points toward more ethical listening habits—and a bigger voice for creators—by 2025.