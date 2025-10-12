'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty's ₹12cr home nails cultural blend

From Yakshagana headgear to Italian leather recliners

Shetty's house is packed with personal touches—from Yakshagana headgear to a cricket bat signed by Yuvraj Singh.

There's even a 'chanting corner' that plays Bhoota Kola chants, creating an experience reminiscent of Kantara's spiritual energy.

Movie nights are next-level here too, thanks to an in-house theater with Italian leather recliners and a massive 150-inch screen.

The kitchen keeps things traditional with coconut oil-polished black stone counters for classic recipes.

For security? Facial-recognition cameras—and a retired coastal police canine named Yaksha—keep things safe while the home stays rooted in culture and storytelling.