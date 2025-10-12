'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty's ₹12cr home nails cultural blend
Kannada star Rishab Shetty—of Kantara fame—has built himself a stunning ₹12 crore mansion in Kundapura, Karnataka, right on his ancestral land.
The place totally nails the blend of tradition and comfort: think a grand Burma teakwood door with brass studs, a temple bell at the entrance, and plenty of modern touches throughout.
From Yakshagana headgear to Italian leather recliners
Shetty's house is packed with personal touches—from Yakshagana headgear to a cricket bat signed by Yuvraj Singh.
There's even a 'chanting corner' that plays Bhoota Kola chants, creating an experience reminiscent of Kantara's spiritual energy.
Movie nights are next-level here too, thanks to an in-house theater with Italian leather recliners and a massive 150-inch screen.
The kitchen keeps things traditional with coconut oil-polished black stone counters for classic recipes.
For security? Facial-recognition cameras—and a retired coastal police canine named Yaksha—keep things safe while the home stays rooted in culture and storytelling.