'Bigg Boss 19's Zeishan defends Salman Khan amid favoritism row Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Bigg Boss 19's Zeishan Quadri, recently evicted, has spoken up for host Salman Khan after fans accused him of favoring Amaal Mallik.

Quadri shared that he never saw any bias from Khan, saying the host is fair and calls out everyone's mistakes, not just a few.