'Bigg Boss 19's Zeishan defends Salman Khan amid favoritism row
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19's Zeishan Quadri, recently evicted, has spoken up for host Salman Khan after fans accused him of favoring Amaal Mallik.
Quadri shared that he never saw any bias from Khan, saying the host is fair and calls out everyone's mistakes, not just a few.
Why Salman is being trolled
The favoritism chatter started after a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where viewers felt Salman Khan went easy on Amaal Mallik but was tougher on others.
This sparked a buzz on social media about whether the show's hosting is really fair.
'Salman is fair, calls out everyone's mistakes'
Quadri explained that Salman's reactions depend on how contestants act each week.
He pointed out, "Sometimes people are given a little leeway, but when they cross a line, he calls them out. That's part of the show, not biased."