'De De Pyaar De 2' trailer out: Where is Tabu?
What's the story
The trailer for the much-anticipated film De De Pyaar De 2 was unveiled on Tuesday evening at a star-studded event. The sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy has already generated immense buzz, but one question remains: Where is Tabu? The first part of the franchise saw Ajay Devgn romancing Rakul Preet Singh, and the age-gap couple going to convince Devgn's estranged family to support their union. Tabu played Devgn's ex-wife and had a lead role.
Future plans
Tabu might return in Part 3
When asked about Tabu's absence at the event, co-producer Luv Ranjan hinted at her possible return in the future. He said, "Hopefully, a third part will happen. In the first part, we went to the man's house. Now we've gone to the girl's house." "If everything goes well, then we'll also make both families meet," he added. Devgn humorously echoed this sentiment, saying that if everything works out very well, she would be a part of it.
Fresh faces
Change of director for sequel
The sequel also marks a directorial change, with Anshul Sharma taking over from Akiv Ali. Devgn clarified that Sharma was involved in the making of Part One as well. Ranjan added, "He was the creative producer on Part One. Akiv wanted to do an action drama this time and didn't want to repeat the same job." The film will be released on November 14. This time, R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor have joined the main cast as Singh's character's parents.