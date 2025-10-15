'De De Pyaar De 2' trailer out: Where is Tabu?

Future plans

Tabu might return in Part 3

When asked about Tabu's absence at the event, co-producer Luv Ranjan hinted at her possible return in the future. He said, "Hopefully, a third part will happen. In the first part, we went to the man's house. Now we've gone to the girl's house." "If everything goes well, then we'll also make both families meet," he added. Devgn humorously echoed this sentiment, saying that if everything works out very well, she would be a part of it.