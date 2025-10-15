'De De Pyaar...2' trailer: Devgn tries to win over Madhavan

The trailer for De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh , has been released. The romantic comedy picks up where the first part left off, with Devgn's character Aashish meeting Ayesha's (Singh) family. The movie also stars R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor as Ayesha's disapproving parents.

Plot continuation Here's what happens in sequel The sequel to the 2019 hit movie, De De Pyaar De, continues the story of Aashish and Ayesha's unconventional relationship. In the first part, Aashish sought his estranged family's approval for Ayesha due to their significant age difference. Now, in the sequel, he must win over Ayesha's family. The film also features Jaaved Jaaferi reprising his role as Aashish's best friend and confidant from the first part.

New additions Trailer also pays homage to Devgn's iconic moments The sequel introduces new characters, including Meezaan Jafri's character, who is introduced by Ayesha's family as a potential suitor for her. This adds to the comedic and emotional turmoil of the film. The trailer also pays homage to Devgn's iconic moments from his previous films, such as his entry scene in Phool Aur Kaante and his signature Singham pose of stepping out of a moving car with swagger.