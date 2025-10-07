Next Article
'Bigg Boss 9 Telugu': Wild card entrants, double elimination this week
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is about to get a lot more interesting as wild card contestants, including Prabhas Sreenu and Ramya Moksha, begin entering the house starting week five.
With nominations heating up, current housemates like Bharani, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini, and Sanjjanaa Galrani are at risk of elimination.
To boost excitement after a slow start and some trolling of the commoners, the show is going for a double elimination this week—swapping out less engaging contestants for these new faces.
The hope is that these well-known personalities will bring fresh energy and keep viewers hooked.
If you want to catch all the drama as it unfolds, episodes are streaming on OTTplay Premium.