'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Dictators Nevin, Gizelle pick 1st nominees

This season features 19 contestants from all sorts of backgrounds—actors, comedians, influencers, and professionals. You'll spot familiar faces like Aneesh Tharayil and Anumol, plus newcomers like lawyer and content creator Shaithya Santhosh and model Renu Sudhi.

How to watch the show

Hosted by Mohanlal for the seventh year running, Bigg Boss Malayalam keeps fans coming back with its unpredictable gameplay.

The new dictator twist just adds more drama (in a good way), so if you love reality TV or want to see how strategies play out in real time, it's streaming now on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.