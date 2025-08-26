'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Dictators Nevin, Gizelle pick 1st nominees
Bigg Boss Malayalam is back in 2024 with a fresh twist—two contestants, Nevin and Gizelle, have been made "house dictators."
They now get to pick who joins tasks and can directly nominate housemates for eviction.
This week, Abhilash and Noora are on the chopping block thanks to their choices, making things extra tense inside the house.
Meet the contestants of this season
This season features 19 contestants from all sorts of backgrounds—actors, comedians, influencers, and professionals.
You'll spot familiar faces like Aneesh Tharayil and Anumol, plus newcomers like lawyer and content creator Shaithya Santhosh and model Renu Sudhi.
How to watch the show
Hosted by Mohanlal for the seventh year running, Bigg Boss Malayalam keeps fans coming back with its unpredictable gameplay.
The new dictator twist just adds more drama (in a good way), so if you love reality TV or want to see how strategies play out in real time, it's streaming now on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.