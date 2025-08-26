'Rise and Fall': Dhanashree's 'Trust bohot pehle toot chuka tha' line
Dhanashree Verma, dancer and choreographer, got everyone talking after she said "Trust bohot pehle toot chuka tha" in the new Rise and Fall reality show trailer.
The show, hosted by Ashneer Grover and streaming soon on MX Player, puts contestants in "ruler" or "worker" roles.
Her comment came up during a strategy discussion with Kiku Sharda about trust/teamwork—leading fans to wonder if she was hinting at her marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
Verma and Chahal's relationship timeline
Verma and Chahal married in December 2020 but announced their separation in March 2025.
She's been open about how tough the divorce has been, even mentioning that Chahal wore a t-shirt saying "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" to their last hearing.
Now, as Verma joins Rise and Fall—a game all about trust and alliances—viewers are curious if her personal journey will shape how she plays.