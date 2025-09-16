Next Article
'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Shiyas, Sobha's return ramps up drama
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 just brought back two fan favorites—Shiyas Kareem (Season 1 runner-up) and Sobha Viswanath (Season 5 finalist)—as special guests.
They're shaking things up with the "Hotel Task," where current contestants have to handle them as demanding guests.
What's the impact of their return?
Having Kareem and Viswanath back adds nostalgia for longtime viewers but also ramps up the pressure in the house.
Their tough feedback—like Sobha's blunt advice to a contestant about personal cleanliness—is pushing everyone to stay sharp under scrutiny.
Expect more drama, tougher challenges, and some real tests of patience this season.