'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7' surprise guest to enter house soon
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is teasing a big twist—a surprise guest might be entering the house soon, according to the latest promo on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.
Fans are hyped for the August 28 episode to see who shows up and how this will change things for the contestants.
Nevin's walkout sparks speculation
Tensions have been high in the house, especially after Anumol accused Gizelle of breaking rules over a lipstick incident.
The argument split the group, and in all the chaos, Nevin decided to walk out when Bigg Boss opened the door.
Now everyone's wondering if he's gone for good—and what this means for team dynamics going forward.